Co Tyrone man accused of disorderly behaviour at hospital
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A man is accused of being disorderly at Antrim Area Hospital.
Ruairi Norton (31), with an address listed as Molesworth Street in Cookstown, is also charged with assaulting a police officer and attempting to damage a PSNI cell van on the same day - March 7 this year.
The defendant appeared via video link from prison at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday.
The court heard he is a "recalled prisoner". The case was adjourned to April 8.