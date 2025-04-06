Co Tyrone man accused of disorderly behaviour at hospital

By The Newsroom
Published 6th Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man is accused of being disorderly at Antrim Area Hospital.

Ruairi Norton (31), with an address listed as Molesworth Street in Cookstown, is also charged with assaulting a police officer and attempting to damage a PSNI cell van on the same day - March 7 this year.

The defendant appeared via video link from prison at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday.

The court heard he is a "recalled prisoner". The case was adjourned to April 8.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice