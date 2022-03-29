Co Tyrone man contravened Covid restrictions at bare knuckle fight

James Edward Maguire (54), of Innishmore Gardens, admitted two counts of contravening Coronavirus Health Protection restrictions at Battle Road in the town on February 28 last year.

Prosecuting counsel said approximately 200 people were attending the event and there was a large police presence during which a number of warnings were made to those present.

She said there was body worn footage and footage from a helicopher of the defendant arriving in a vehicle and spectating at the fights.

Dungannon Courthouse

Counsel added that the defendant had refused to engage with police in relation to the charges.