Co Tyrone man did 'karate moves' and punched person at hotel in Antrim
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jake Conroy (19), with an address listed as Slievecoole Park in Omagh, admitted a charge of assault relating to the Holiday Inn in February this year.
On Tuesday, April 23, the defendant appeared via video link from prison at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.
A prosecutor said the defendant had been "living" at the hotel in February and was outside having a smoke when he attacked another person who was also "residing" there.
The person was punched several times to the face and the prosecutor said the defendant - who the complainant believed was "under the influence" - then did "karate moves" but did not strike the man at that stage.
When interviewed, the defendant said the other man was "annoying him".
A defence lawyer said the defendant - originally from Strabane - had been staying at the hotel because of "housing issues".
Deputy District Judge Chris Holmes said the defendant's behaviour was "atrocious" and said: "You simply cannot lose your temper because somebody is 'annoying'."
The judge said such attacks would "not be tolerated" and handed down a four months prison term, suspended for three years.