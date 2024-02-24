Co Tyrone man found ‘stumbling around’ beside crashed car outside Moneymore, court told
A pre-sentence report has been ordered in the case of a Cookstown man accused of aggravated taking and causing damage to a vehicle.
Magherafelt Magistrates Court heard that Curtis Burnside (27), from Beechway, was found “stumbling around on foot” at the scene of a road traffic collision near Moneymore on December 19, 2022.
District Judge Oonagh Mullan was told Burnside was taken to hospital for treatment and the owner of the vehicle reported it missing to police.
The judge adjourned the case until April 3.