Co Tyrone man found with a joint of cannabis and one pregabalin tablet given suspended jail sentence

A Co Tyrone man found with a joint of cannabis and one pregabalin tablet, was given a two month jail sentence, suspended for 12 months at Dungannon Magistrates Court, sitting in Omagh, on Friday.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 19th Apr 2024, 13:03 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2024, 13:20 BST
Thirty-two-year-old Thomas Sean Loughran, from Drumconnelly Road, Gortaclare, Sixmilecross, admitted having the Class B drugs on February 16 this year.

Admitting the offences, a defence solicitor said the defendant has experience of this type of offending but pointed out that his last conviction for a drugs matter was almost three years ago in August 2021.

Omagh Courthouse where Dungannon Court is held. Credit: Google MapsOmagh Courthouse where Dungannon Court is held. Credit: Google Maps
He added he has warned the defendant that if there was any more offending it would create a "difficulty for him" in the future.

Deputy District Judge Sean O'Hare told the defendant he had waived his right to a pre-sentence report and he had “quite a checkered record”.

Mr O'Hare said he would impose a prison sentence and suspend it for 12 months.