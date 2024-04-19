Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thirty-two-year-old Thomas Sean Loughran, from Drumconnelly Road, Gortaclare, Sixmilecross, admitted having the Class B drugs on February 16 this year.

Admitting the offences, a defence solicitor said the defendant has experience of this type of offending but pointed out that his last conviction for a drugs matter was almost three years ago in August 2021.

Omagh Courthouse where Dungannon Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

He added he has warned the defendant that if there was any more offending it would create a "difficulty for him" in the future.

Deputy District Judge Sean O'Hare told the defendant he had waived his right to a pre-sentence report and he had “quite a checkered record”.