Co Tyrone man found with a joint of cannabis and one pregabalin tablet given suspended jail sentence
Thirty-two-year-old Thomas Sean Loughran, from Drumconnelly Road, Gortaclare, Sixmilecross, admitted having the Class B drugs on February 16 this year.
Admitting the offences, a defence solicitor said the defendant has experience of this type of offending but pointed out that his last conviction for a drugs matter was almost three years ago in August 2021.
He added he has warned the defendant that if there was any more offending it would create a "difficulty for him" in the future.
Deputy District Judge Sean O'Hare told the defendant he had waived his right to a pre-sentence report and he had “quite a checkered record”.
Mr O'Hare said he would impose a prison sentence and suspend it for 12 months.