Co Tyrone man handed over tablets 'equivalent to diazepam' to police after being arrested for another matter

A Tyrone man who handed over tablets to police said to be ‘equivalent to diazepam’, was fined a total of £450 with a £15 offender's levy at Dungannon Magistrates Court.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

James Kearns, aged 38, from Castle Gardens in Dungannon, admitted possessing Class C drugs Flubromazolan, Etizolam and Meclonazepam on November 20, 2020.

Prosecuting counsel said Kearns had been arrested for another matter and found to have the drugs which forensic enquiries showed were Class C drugs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A defence lawyer said the defendant had a record but was now drug free and sober.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps

He explained that Kearns had volunteered that he had some tablets on him and handed them to the police.

The lawyer described the tablets as “of low value” and stressed the defendant had since gone back to education and hoped to get employment in the near future.