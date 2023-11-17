Co Tyrone man handed over tablets 'equivalent to diazepam' to police after being arrested for another matter
James Kearns, aged 38, from Castle Gardens in Dungannon, admitted possessing Class C drugs Flubromazolan, Etizolam and Meclonazepam on November 20, 2020.
Prosecuting counsel said Kearns had been arrested for another matter and found to have the drugs which forensic enquiries showed were Class C drugs.
A defence lawyer said the defendant had a record but was now drug free and sober.
He explained that Kearns had volunteered that he had some tablets on him and handed them to the police.
The lawyer described the tablets as “of low value” and stressed the defendant had since gone back to education and hoped to get employment in the near future.
District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he would deal with the matter by monetary penalty, as the defendant’s last conviction for drugs was 11 years ago.