Co Tyrone man kicked police on the legs and tried to bite constable, court told
Stephen Finbar McDaid, aged 34, from Spout Road in Fivemilestown, admitted assaulting two police officers and resisting police during an incident on January 3 last year.
McDaid also admitted possessiing without the authority of the Secretary of State, a weapon, namely suspected CS incapacitating spray on May 29, 2021.
District Judge Peter Magill told McDaid that he has 16 previous convictions but he has never received a Probation order.
Mr Magill said he accepted the defendant has “a lot of problems in his life” both physical and mental health, and alcohol had played a part.
"Alcohol was involved in this because you do not even remember what happened,” he said.
Mr Magill said he wanted to put an end to him committing further offences and Probation could help him if he worked with them.
Prosecuting counsel told Dungannon Magistrates Court, sitting in Omagh, that on January 3 police where tasked to an incident at Spout Road and spoke to McDaid, who became aggressive.
The lawyer said McDaid was arrested in relation to damaging a window and was “very aggressive” when taken to the police car.
He was “taken to the ground” and kicked officers several times on the legs and tried to bite a constable, said the prosecutor.
In relation to the CS weapon, counsel said the defendant told police he had it in case he was broken into.
A defence lawyer said McDaid had a “very difficult upbringing” and would be prepared to accept a Probation order.