Co Tyrone man returned for trial on voyeurism charges relating to alleged incident in Cookstown

Rodney Alexander Seffen, aged 52, from Stewart Avenue in Cookstown, faces two charges of for the purpose of sexual gratification, observed two females doing a private act knowing they did not consent to being observed.He also faces a charge of installing equipment with the intention of enabling himself or another to commit an offence.

Dungannon Magistrates Court, sitting in Omagh, heard the alleged offences happened on dates unknown between September 1 and November 7, 2021.

Seffen replied ‘no’ when asked by the court clerk if he wished to say anything or make a statement of evidence in relation to the charges.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he was satisfied there is a prima fascie case to answer.