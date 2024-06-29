Co Tyrone man 'shouting and waving' knives about is refused bail
Luis Madeira, aged 26, from Carnlea Terrace in Coalisland, appeared at Dungannon Magistrates Court, sitting in Omagh by video link from Maghaberry Prison.
Madeira faces charges of possessing the knives in a public place, assaulting a man thereby causing him actual bodily harm, disorderly behaviour and damaging a BMW car on May 4 last.
District Judge Peter Magill refused bail on the grounds of possible interference with a witness.
The court heard police were called to reports of males fighting in the Carnlea Terrace area and that knives were being used.
Prosecuting counsel said on arrival they saw the injured party who had a cut to his eye brow, and the defendant who was holding two knives and was “shouting and waving” them about.
He said Madeira was arrested and taken to Lurgan custody suite where he was charged. He said he was also charged in connection with substantial damage to a BMW car estimated at £1,000.
Defence lawyer Fintan McAleer claimed the male had threatened to kill the defendant and he was defending himself.
Mr McAleer said Madeira has an address in Dungannon at which he could reside if released.
Refusing the application, Mr Magill said the defendant had committed these offences while awaiting sentencing at the High Court.
He said Madeira was also a 10-minute walk away from the house of a witness.
Mr Magill adjourned the case until July 26 and said the defendant could make a bail application to the High Court.