Co Tyrone man to stand trial on charges of fraudulent evasion of excise duty on tobacco products

A 59-year-old Co Tyrone man was sent for trial on dishonesty charges when he appeared at a preliminary enquiry at Dungannon Magistrates Court.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 10:57 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2024, 11:22 BST
Brian Joseph Arthurs, from Finulagh Road in Dungannon, faces a total of 11 charges of taking steps with a view to fraudulent evasion of duty excise on goods, namely tobacco products; seven counts of conspiring with others to evade custom duty on tobacco products, and two charges of conspiracy to transfer criminal property, namely two million in an unknown currency.

The alleged offences were committed between March and June 2020.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google MapsDungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps
When asked by the clerk at Dungannon Magistrates Court if he had anything to say in answer to the various charges, the defendant replied 'no'

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said there was a prima facie case to answer.

Arthurs was returned, on bail of £500, for arraignment at Dungannon Crown Court, sitting in Newry, on May 7.