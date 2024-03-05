Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thomas W McDonagh, aged 24, from San Souci Park, was given a three-month jail sentence, suspended for one year, for the assaults and resisting police.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan told McDonagh that any assault on a police officer was taken seriously by the court.

He stressed the police were there to do an important job and not to be assaulted and resisted.

Mr Ranaghan added that while three officers had been assaulted on this occasion, he had also to consider the defendant’s mental health condition in sentencing.

Prosecuting counsel said on September 10 last year at approximately 7.30pm, police were called to an address in Cookstown about a male in the property.

The lawyer said police spoke to the owner of the property and he was reluctant to provide details about the male, McDonagh, who he wanted to stay away from the property.

Continuing, counsel said police then went to an address in Stewartstown where they spoke to McDonagh, who pushed a constable in the chest and PAVA spray was deployed.

She said the defendant was “bouncing on his feet with both fists raised” and he was arrested during which he struggled with the police officers.

The lawyer said while being handcuffed, McDonagh assaulted another officer during the scuffle and kicked one on the leg after being placed in the police vehicle. He said PAVA spray had to be used to restrain him.

He was taken to Omagh custody suite where he gave a no comment interview, but apologised to police for his behaviour.

A defence lawyer said the case should be viewed with the defendant’s mental health problems of schizophrenia and bipolar, and this “had been some sort of episode”.

He said it was behaviour that was out of character for the defendant and he wished to apologise to the court and police officers.