Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare told Gerard Patrick Duffin (44), from Shanroy Road, that “it must have been a terrifying incident for the people in the property to be greeted by you coming to their door”.

Duffin admitted charges of making a death threat, disorderly behaviour, and resisting police at Burnvale Crescent, Cookstown, on January 23 last.

Prosecuting counsel said police attended a report of an incident in which threats were made to the occupiers of a property.

He said on arrival at 1.50 am, they saw the defendant who was drunk and aggressive and officers had to use irritant spray to calm him down and apply handcuffs.

The lawyer said the property was occupied by a couple and child and one claimed Duffin had threatened to kill them and had banged on the windows and doors.

He added that there was a suggestion the defendant had a gun but this was not the case.

A defence lawyer explained Duffin was drinking in Cookstown and had gone to the property believing it was his cousin’s.

He stressed that he realises now that it was the wrong address.

Counsel explained that in 2013 the defendant had suffered a serious brain injury in a road traffic accident and has been on medication.

He said Duffin accepts that it had been “dangerous” to mix alcohol with the medication.