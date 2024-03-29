Co Tyrone man who resisted police officers placed on Probation for 12 months

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kevin Mark Brendan Murray, aged 37, from Bernagh Gardens in Dungannon was also ordered to complete 60 hours of Community Service.

Murray admitted charges of disorderly behaviour and resisting three police officers in the Bernagh Gardens area of the town on July 7 last year.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard that at approximately 7pm, police attended an “ongoing dispute” and when they arrived observed Murray walking down the road and waving down the police.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps

Prosecuting counsel said the defendant was cautioned when he got into the driving seat of the police vehicle, and became aggressive towards police officers.

The lawyer said Murray resisted being handcuffed, struggling and refusing to be restrained.

Defence lawyer Blaine Nugent said the defendant has expressed remorse and apologises for his behaviour.

He said he accepted that he did not comply and did not behave when asked by the police.

Mr Nugent pointed out that the defendant had engaged well with Probation.

Pleading for leniency, Mr Nugent said the defendant fully appreciates that it was his own intoxication that caused his behaviour on this occasion.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan noted that the defendant's last assault on police was back in 2011.

He told Murray that if he breached the combination order he would go to jail for three months.