A mother-of-two who stole various items from a Home Bargains store, was fined £200 at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday.

Leanne McCabe (34) from Earls Court, Dungannon, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy on a theft charge.

Prosecuting counsel said the incident was reported to police by Home Bargains at the Oaks Centre, Dungannon.

The lawyer said at 4pm on January 20 last year, two females suspected of stealing items left the store without paying for items and their descriptions were circulated by police.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World

She said CCTV footage showed the vehicle involved and this led police to the defendant's address.

Counsel said the stolen items were valued at £27.95 and were all recovered and fit for resale.

Defence counsel Blaine Nugent said McCabe had made a full admission.

