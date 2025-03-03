A motorist caught without insurance for a third time who also had a fraudulent driving licence has been given a suspended jail term.

Stefan Balaz (24), of Holmview Mews in Omagh, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court via video link from Strabane PSNI Station.

At Lisnevenagh Road near Antrim town in the early hours of November 4 last year he was caught doing 93mph in a 70mph zone.

He did not have a driving licence nor insurance for a Volkswagen Passat but had a fraudulent driving licence.

The defendant was given a three months prison term, suspended for a year; he was banned from driving for three months and was fined £300.