Co Tyrone motorist given 18-month driving ban for failing to provide a specimen

A motorist spotted turning into a road close to where police were carrying out vehicle checks, has last his licence for 18 months.

Piotr Zan, aged 44, from Ashdene Heights in Dungannon, was also fined £250 and ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy for failing to provide a specimen of breath when required by police.

Dungannon Magistrates Court was told the offence happened shortly after 11am on December 10 last year.

Prosecuting counsel said police at Killyman Road, Dungannon, noticed a Honda vehicle turn into a road and on stopping it, officers detected a strong smell of intoxicating liquor from the driver.

The lawyer said Zan provided a preliminary specimen which showed an alcohol reading of 54 mcgs in breath.

A defence lawyer said the defendant has been driving for 22 years and apologised to the court.