Co Tyrone motorist given six-month jail sentence for 'flagrant breach of the law'

Juraj Klaska, aged 30, from Termon Road, Pomeroy, was also disqualified for two years after admitting driving while disqualified and with no insurance on October 27 last year.

Klaska was released on bail of £100 pending an appeal against the sentence.

A co-accused Ellana Marie Josephine Garrity (22), of the same address, was given a three-month jail sentence, suspended for two years, and banned from driving for 12 months.

Omagh Courthouse where Dungannon Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google

She admitted aiding and abetting Klaska and permitting no insurance on the same date.

District Judge Peter Magill remarked that Klaska has 19 previous convictions for motoring offences and was in breach of suspended sentences.

"This was very, very foolish behaviour and a flagrant breach of the law,” he said.

Prosecuting counsel told Dungannon Magistrates Court, sitting in Omagh, that at approximately 11am on October 27 last, police were on patrol at Main Street in Pomeroy driving in the direction of Donaghmore when they observed Klaska driving in the opposite direction.

She said pollce followed and noticed the vehicle stopping and Klaska swapping places with Garrity. Police spoke to Klaska who admitted he did not have insurance and was disqualified.

A defence lawyer asked the court to give Klaska credit for his guilty plea and pleaded with the court to consider imposing a community order.