A drink-driver said by his lawyer to have been "overawed" at what he faced when stopped by police that he could not provide a specimen, has lost his licence for 14 months at Dungannon Magistrates Court.

Oisin Owen McConnell, aged 24, from Meadowcroft, Dromore, Omagh, was also fined £200 with a £15 offender’s levy for failing to provide a specimen while driving with excess alcohol.

O’Connell was fined a further £85 for failing to provide a preliminary specimen.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan told the defendant that he had been “stupid” and should have provided a specimen.

Mr Ranaghan said the penalities would have “an impact on you going forward”.

Prosecuting counsel said police on mobile patrol travelling eastbound along the A4 Dungannon on November 18 last year, stopped a car being driven by the defendant after it was spotted “swerving across the lane”.

The lawyer said police detected a smell of intoxicating liquor from the defendant and he refused to provide a specimen. He was arrested and taken to Dungannon custody suite, where he again refused a breath specimen.

A defence lawyer explained that McConnell, who works for a power company, had been in Belfast seeing friends and had three pints of lager.

He was overawed by the situation he faced and realised the impact it will have on his employment.

The lawyer added that the defendant was “deeply remorseful” he did not provide a specimen, and pleaded with the court to deal with the matter as leniently as possible.