Oleg Nieulescu, aged 49, of no fixed address, was fined £150 with a £15 offender's levy for being in charge of a vehicle while unfit and £200 for failing to provide a specimen.

The local magistrates court was told that at approximately 12 am on February 18 last, police on mobile patrol at Eglish Road, Dungannon, spotted a parked car in a lay-by.

She said on speaking to the defendant, police detected a strong smell of intoxicating liquor emanating from within the vehicle.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps

Prosecuting counsel said the defendant provided a preliminary specimen, which showed an alcohol reading of 76 mcgs in breath.

He was arrested and taken to Dungannon custody suite where he refused to comply with a request to provide an evidential specimen, the lawyer added.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had been "panicked by the situation" when the police came across him.

He said Nieulescu accepted that he should have provided an evidential specimen in the custody suite.

The defendant is a Moldovian national who came to Northern Ireland two years ago before returning home and returning again six months ago, the lawyer explained.

He added that the defendant worked in the construction trade in Dublin and lived with his partner in Dungannon.