A motorist who was detected doing 103mph on St Patrick's Day this year has had sentencing adjourned.

Alanna Louise McNamee (19), of Drum Road at Dunnamore near Cookstown, committed the offence in a 70mph zone - the M2 motorway.

A defence barrister told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena on Tuesday, the defendant is a student travelling in Europe and will be back in three weeks time.

The case was adjourned to July 17.