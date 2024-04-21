Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Twenty-eight-year-old Patrick Monaghan, from Springtown Road, Augher, was also handed six penalty points.

Monaghan admitted failing to stop for the police and driving without due care and attention at Dunroe Road, Augher, on September 3 last year.

Prosecuting counsel said at approximately 2am police observed a car being driven erratically and at an excess speed.

Omagh Courthouse where Dungannon Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

The lawyer said police activated blue lights and siren in an attempt to get the driver to stop but the vehicle continued at speed.

She said after a mile police decided it was unsafe to continue the pursuit of the vehicle and deactivated the lights and siren.

A defence solicitor pointed out that in the statements of the two police officers there is no mention of the vehicle being driven erratically or there being a pursuit.

He said one officer said he estimated the speed of the car to be about 50 mph and that is below the national limit.

The solicitor said Monaghan had failed to stop because he thought he had some issues with regard to insurance and had missed payments, however that transpired not to be the case.