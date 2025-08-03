The PSNI is investigating a sudden death linked to a vehicle arson incident in Omagh on Saturday afternoon.

Just before 2.05pm, police received a report from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service that a silver Mitsubishi Lancer GS2 was on fire in the Rylagh Road area of the Co Tyrone town.

Detective Inspector Keon said: “As fire officers extinguished the blaze they discovered that, tragically, a person had died as a result of the fire.

“We are treating this fire as arson, and our enquiries as to how the person came to be beside the vehicle are ongoing.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze. Photo: NIFRS

“We would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area between midday and 2.15pm yesterday, who may have noticed anything suspicious, to contact us.

"We would be particularly keen to hear from anyone who had dashcam or other footage and would also like to hear from anyone who may have noticed this particular vehicle.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference 982 02/08/25.”

A report can also be made online, or information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.