Police have confirmed a woman in her 30s died following a vehicle fire outside Omagh on Saturday (August 2) afternoon.

The incident involving a silver Mitsubishi Lancer GS2 occurred in the Rylagh Road area shortly after 2pm and both the PSNI and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service responded.

In an update on Monday (August 4), police said a post-mortem has concluded and the deceased’s family has been informed.

"At this stage, her death is not believed to be suspicious,” the PSNI added.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze. Photo: NIFRS

In an earlier statement, police said they were treating the fire as arson and appealed for information.

Detective Inspector Keon said: “As fire officers extinguished the blaze they discovered that, tragically, a person had died as a result of the fire.

“We are treating this fire as arson, and our enquiries as to how the person came to be beside the vehicle are ongoing.

“We would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area between midday and 2.15pm yesterday, who may have noticed anything suspicious, to contact us.

"We would be particularly keen to hear from anyone who had dashcam or other footage and would also like to hear from anyone who may have noticed this particular vehicle. The number to call is 101, quoting reference 982 02/08/25.”

A report can also be made online, or information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.