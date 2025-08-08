Police are currently in attendance at the Oakfield Gardens area of Moy, following the discovery of a suspicious object.

A road closure is in place from the junction with Killyman Street. Oakfield Close and Oakfield Drive are also closed.

In a statement on Friday (August 8) evening, the PSNI added: “A number of properties have been evacuated and we would ask that the public avoid the area.

"A further update will be provided in due course.”