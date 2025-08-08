Police cordons remained in place overnight as a security alert continued in the Oakfield Gardens area of Moy.

In a statement on Friday (August 8) evening, the PSNI said a number of homes had been evacuated during the public safety operation which residents were advised would continue overnight and into Saturday.

A police spokesman added: "We understand the disruption this has caused, especially for those directly impacted. A local sports club is being used as a rest centre.

"Cordons will remain in place overnight and we ask that the public avoids the area. We will keep you updated."