A security alert in Omagh has ended after a suspicious object was declared an “elaborate hoax”

The item was discovered in the Culmore Park area of the town in the early hours of Friday (September 19).

In a statement this afternoon, the PSNI said: “During the public safety operation that followed, a number of local residents had to deal with the discomfort and inconvenience of being evacuated from their homes, including a number of those who resided in sheltered accommodation.

"Ammunition technical officers attended and examined the device, which has been confirmed as an elaborate hoax. The item has now been taken away for further forensic testing.

"We would like to thank the local community for their patience while we worked to make the area safe.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone with any information to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 124 19/09/25.” A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.