Co Tyrone: two arrested as PSNI seize cannabis worth £2.1 million in Cookstown and Coalisland
Two men have been arrested by detectives in the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch following what has been described as ‘proactive searches’ in Cookstown and Coalisland.
A senior police spokesperson said the operation had “dealt a significant blow to the supply and distribution of drugs” within the community.
Detective Chief Inspector Mullan said: “Officers carried out searches under the Misuse of Drugs Act in the early hours of this morning (Saturday, May 18) at properties in the Cookstown and Coalisland areas.
"A significant quantity of suspected cannabis with a street value thought to be in the region of £2.1million was discovered and seized, along with two vehicles and a number of other items.”
The two suspects, aged 37 and 48, have been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs and are in police custody.
Detective Chief Inspector Mullan continued: “This operation has dealt a significant blow to the supply and distribution of drugs in our communities. No drugs are safe and we remain committed to tackling the scourge of illegal substances.
"We continue to target activity that harms our communities by removing dangerous drugs from our streets and disrupting criminal activity.”
Anyone with information about the use or supply of drugs is asked to contact police on 101, or online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.