Co Tyrone witness appeal: police keen to hear from anyone who saw damage to road sign
In a statement issued on Wednesday (May 14), the PSNI said: “Police are appealing for information from anyone who was travelling along Tullyvar Road towards Aughnacloy over the weekend of Saturday 10th – Sunday 11th May 2025.
"We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have dash cam footage from the area, or saw any damage to the road sign at the Tullyvar Road / Loughans Road junction.
"If you were in the area and noticed anything unusual, or think you can help, please contact police on 101, quoting serial number 1033 of 13/05/2025.”
There are no further details at this stage.