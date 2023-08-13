A Coalisland man has been banned from the roads for two months after he admitted using his mobile phone whilst driving on the M1 motorway.

Patrick Gerard Devlin, 55, whose address was given as Annaghmore Road in Coalisland, Co Tyrone, pleaded guilty to the charge of using a mobile phone whilst driving when he appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

The court heard that on Monday May 22, 2023 at 10.15am police travelling on the M1 near Sprucefield passed an ADR vehicle carrying hazardous gases. The vehicle was in lane one at the time.

The police observed the driver with a phone in his right hand and it was noted that he appeared to be having a conversation.

The vehicle was stopped and the defendant spoken to. The defendant confirmed he was using his phone.

He was cautioned and informed he would be reported for the offence.

Defence confirmed the defendant had six active penalty points on his driving licence, dating back to 2021.

He continued: “The hands-free kit in the vehicle wasn’t working so he lifted the phone when the company called him tell him to come back to the base.

"He is a 55-year-old man with no previous convictions. It appears his licence will be revoked.”

District Judge Rosie Watters disqualified the defendant from driving for two months. She also imposed a fine of £200, and an offender’s levy of £15.