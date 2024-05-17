Coalisland man faces charges of indecent exposure at Dunnes in Rushmere Shopping Centre and at Sports Direct, TK Maxx and Matalan in Belfast
and live on Freeview channel 276
Paul O’Neill, aged 33, from Barrack Street, Coalisland, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with four counts of indecent exposure.
-
-
O’Neill is charged that on May 2, this year he committed an ‘act of a lewd, obscene and disgusting nature’ by exposing himself to a member of the public at Dunnes Stores in Rushmere Shopping Centre, Craigavon.
He is further charged that on May 4 this year he committed a similar act at Sports Direct in Belfast. He is also charged that on the same date he committed a similar offence at Matalan on Belfast’s Boucher Road and TK Maxx on Boucher Road, Belfast.
A prosecutor told the court that a full file has been requested and is due on June 25. The case was adjourned until June 26 for an update.