A man has been accused of exposing himself to members of the public at various stores across Northern Ireland, including Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon and Matalan in Belfast.

Paul O’Neill, aged 33, from Barrack Street, Coalisland, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with four counts of indecent exposure.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

O’Neill is charged that on May 2, this year he committed an ‘act of a lewd, obscene and disgusting nature’ by exposing himself to a member of the public at Dunnes Stores in Rushmere Shopping Centre, Craigavon.

He is further charged that on May 4 this year he committed a similar act at Sports Direct in Belfast. He is also charged that on the same date he committed a similar offence at Matalan on Belfast’s Boucher Road and TK Maxx on Boucher Road, Belfast.