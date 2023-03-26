Coalisland man was ‘roaring and shouting’ at police called to ongoing incident

A young Tyrone man was “roaring and shouting” at police called to an incident in which he assaulted his fiancée, Dungannon Magistrates Court was told on Friday.

Charlie Ward (22), from Pinebank Garden in Coalisland, was given a three-month jail sentence, suspended for two years, on charges of assault and criminal damage.

Prosecuting counsel said that shortly after midnight on July 23 last year, police were called to an ongoing incident at Pinebank Gardens and there were a number of people on the street.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The lawyer said police heard a male had assaulted his fiancée who later gave police an account of being assaulted “multiple times” by Ward, having her hair pulled out, and being pulled backwards by the hair.

Dungannon Courthouse.

The prosecutor said police observed injuries to the victim. She added Ward was arrested and spat while in the custody cell.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Defence lawyer Noel Dillon said the complainant had not made a statement to the police.

Mr Dillon explained that Ward had not given evidence when the matter was as he was intoxicated and has little recollection of that evening.

"He is ashamed and mortified by his behaviour”, the lawyer stressed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said the couple were engaged and the injured party has gone to the Republic of Ireland, and there has been no contact since.

Describing it as “a very serious incident”, Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare said anyone who saw the video of the injured party could tell she was upset and tearful and her injuries were visible.

Advertisement

Advertisement