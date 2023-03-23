A Tyrone man said by the judge to have “a filthy record” was placed on probation for 18 months at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Anthony Joseph Quinn (32) from Platters Hill, Coalisland, admitted charges of assaulting a police officer, a police designated person, damaging a cell door, and possessing Pregabalin on February 16 and 22.

The court heard at 9.30pm on February 16, a member of the public reported to police seeing a male acting suspiciously in Coalisland.

Prosecuting counsel said police saw the defendant “playing with the door” of premises, and on searching him police located two Pregabalin in his pocket for which he did not have a GP prescription.

Dungannon Courthouse.

The lawyer said on February 22, while Quinn was being detained at Dungannon custody, he asked for cigarettes, a takeaway meal and to make several phone calls.

When informed he had been given his entitlements, the defendant became aggressive slamming his fist down on a desk, causing a computer monitor to fall.

He pointed at a female designated person and said: “You wee c*** you are no better”, making her and another officer feel threatened.

Counsel said the defendant was moved into a custody cell which he kicked, breaking the locking mechanism.

Defence counsel said the defendant found himself in a “revolving door” situation between custody and being released and Probation would help him deal with his issues.

Mr O’Neill said the defendant had been self-medicating as he did not have access to his GP, and the assaults were of a “technical nature.”

