Coalisland motorist involved in road collision loses her licence for 16 months

A Tyrone woman involved in a two-vehicle road traffic collision at Coalisland last month, has been banned from driving for 16 months.

Connie Wylie, aged 50, from Village Mews in Coalisland, was also fined £250 with a £15 offender's levy for failing to provide a specimen of breath when required by police.

Dungannon Magistrates Court was told on Friday that on June 17, police received a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision in the vicinity of Brackaville Road, Coalisland, and it was suspected that one of the drivers may have taken alcohol.

Prosecuting counsel said a specimen was of 98 mcgs in breath was obtained from the defendant at the scene and she was conveyed to Dungannon custody suite, where she failed to provide a specimen.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World

A defence lawyer said that the defendant had been out for the night in Armagh.

He said she had ordered a Chinese meal and decided to go out and collect it herself.

The lawyer said Wylie could not recall what happened in the police station and why she did not provide a specimen.

He stressed the defendant had insurance and this would cover any damage caused to the other vehicle.

Wylie is "very apologetic", the defence lawyer continued, and pleaded with the court to deal with the matter leniently.

Imposing the penalities, Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare said he would not accept the alcohol reading as evidence to the court.