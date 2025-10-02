Two people are to appear in court on charges relating to a vehicle pursuit during which two police officers were injured and a GAA pitch damaged in Coalisland on Thursday (October 2).

A 36-year-old man has been charged with criminal damage and a number of driving offences, including dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs. He is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates Court today (Friday, October 3).

Meanwhile, a 29-year-old woman has also been charged with a number of driving offences including dangerous driving, and cruelty to children. She is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday, October 22.

Police say as is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Two officers were injured in the pursuit operation. Photo (stock image): Pacemaker

Both were arrested after an incident in the Moor Road area when police say officers attempted to stop a vehicle with no insurance.

In a statement on Thursday, Chief Inspector Brown said the vehicle “subsequently sped off, resulting in a police pursuit, during which the police car was reverse-rammed by the suspect’s vehicle before it continued to drive dangerously without consideration for other road-users”.

He added: “At a later stage in the pursuit the offending vehicle rammed the same police vehicle again, this time head-on, with two officers injured as a result.

“The pursuit terminated after the suspect’s vehicle entered the grounds of a local GAA club, driving across the pitch in an effort to evade police, before the driver made off on foot. Some damage was caused to the pitch as a result and police have subsequently been engaging with club officials.”

Following a foot chase, officers arrested a 36-year-old man. A 29-year-old woman, who the PSNI said was driving a second vehicle with a young child on board and refused several times to let police pass, moving her car to actively block the officers during the pursuit, was also arrested after the incident.

Chief Inspector Brown continued: “Thankfully, the two police officers did not sustain serious injuries, however, it is unacceptable that those working to keep their community safe should be targeted in this way. Our priority is their safety and welfare and, as an organisation, we will ensure that support is available where it’s needed.

"A police vehicle was also damaged during today’s pursuit and had to be recovered as a result, which also impacts upon the local community.

“Our enquiries are continuing and anyone with information, or who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage which could assist with our enquiries can contact police on 101, quoting reference 542 of 02/10/25.”

Information can also be submitted online or the Crimestoppers charity can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.