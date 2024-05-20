Cocaine found after police spoke to man pushing bike through Ballymena at 1.15am
Anton Weir (31), of Drumtara in Ballymena, admitted possessing Class A drugs on November 11 last year.
A prosecutor said "white powder" was in bags in the pocket of the defendant's tracksuit bottoms and also in his sock.
The defendant made full admissions during interview that the white powder was cocaine.
A defence barrister told Ballymena Magistrates Court the defendant said he is "completely abstinent from illicit substances".
District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant was in breach of a suspended sentence.
The judge put the defendant on Probation for a year and ordered him to do 60 hours of Community Service.