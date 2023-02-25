Cocaine found hidden in man's underwear after police saw 'suspicious' vehicle in middle of the night

Police found nine grammes of cocaine hidden in a man's underwear after they responded to a report of a 'suspicious vehicle' at 3.30am in Co Antrim, a court has heard.

Details emerged at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday, February 23 where Bobby Rae (25), of Laurel Park, Ahoghill, was sentenced on charges of possessing cocaine with intent to supply and possession of cannabis and cocaine on July 29, 2020.

He was also concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis between 2016 and 2020, according to the charge sheet.

The court heard there were two people in the car at Nursery Road near Ahoghill. Two grammes of 'Class A' in a bag were found near the vehicle.

Ballymena courthouse.

A follow-up search at the defendant's home uncovered three bags containing a total of six grammes of cocaine and four grammes of cannabis in a tub.

The prosecutor said a total of 17 grammes of cocaine was valued at "just over £2,000".

Rae's mobile phone "showed messages involving drugs supply," the prosecutor said.

A defence barrister said the defendant had been in a "spiral" and had been buying drugs in bulk to address his habit and then supplied to "friends".