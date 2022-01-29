Cocaine found on top of dresser in bedroom

Twenty-four-year-old Jordan Connolly from Moyola Avenue, Castledawson, was fined £100 and ordered to pay a £15 offender levy for possessing the drug.
Imposing the fine, District Judge Oonagh Mullan also made a destruction order in respect of the cocaine.
Prosecuting counsel said police searched a house in Castledawson under warrant and on entering the premises were met by the defendant and another male.
He said police found a white powder deposit on top of a dresser in a bedroom which on examination was cocaine.
The defendant was interviewed in relation to the matter and later cautioned.
The lawyer said it was a small amount of cocaine and was consistent with personal use.
He added that Connolly told police he had paid £90 for the cocaine.
Defence solicitor Stephen Atherton said the defendant has nothing relevant for drugs.
He explained that he had taken it socially and after being cautioned, had made a full admission to the police.
Mr Atherton said he had made it clear to him that the penalties will continue to increase if he continues to use drugs. He added the past two years had been hard for the defendant as he was out of work and had sought solace in drugs.