Cocaine found on top of dresser in bedroom

Twenty-four-year-old Jordan Connolly from Moyola Avenue, Castledawson, was fined £100 and ordered to pay a £15 offender levy for possessing the drug.

Imposing the fine, District Judge Oonagh Mullan also made a destruction order in respect of the cocaine.

Prosecuting counsel said police searched a house in Castledawson under warrant and on entering the premises were met by the defendant and another male.

Court hammer

He said police found a white powder deposit on top of a dresser in a bedroom which on examination was cocaine.

The defendant was interviewed in relation to the matter and later cautioned.

The lawyer said it was a small amount of cocaine and was consistent with personal use.

He added that Connolly told police he had paid £90 for the cocaine.

Defence solicitor Stephen Atherton said the defendant has nothing relevant for drugs.

He explained that he had taken it socially and after being cautioned, had made a full admission to the police.