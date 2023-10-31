Cocaine was found under car spare wheel at Newtownabbey supermarket carpark at 3.15am
Barry Michael Liggett (37), of Mulderg Drive, Newtownabbey, appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. He admitted possessing cocaine; being in charge of a vehicle whilst unfit; absence of insurance and obstructing police.
A prosecutor said the defendant initially provided false details to police. Officers found seven "deal bags" of cocaine in his jacket pocket and a bag containing 18 grammes of cocaine under the spare wheel in the boot of the vehicle.
A "home-made pipe" was found in the centre console. He refused to complete an impairment test. A blood sample showed cocaine and Diazepam.
A "number" of mobile phones were seized for examination but he refused to provide passcodes for the devices. A defence lawyer said it was accepted the defendant had a "poor record".
District Judge Nigel Broderick said Liggett had 50 previous convictions. He handed down a five months prison term, suspended for two years; banned the defendant from driving for two years and fined him £150.
The judge told the defendant: "Consider this to be your last chance. You have three separate suspended sentences hanging over your head. Put one foot wrong and you will go to prison."