A court heard cocaine was found hidden under the spare wheel of a car which was in the car park at Tesco Northcott in Newtownabbey at 3.15am on May 25 last year.

Barry Michael Liggett (37), of Mulderg Drive, Newtownabbey, appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. He admitted possessing cocaine; being in charge of a vehicle whilst unfit; absence of insurance and obstructing police.

A prosecutor said the defendant initially provided false details to police. Officers found seven "deal bags" of cocaine in his jacket pocket and a bag containing 18 grammes of cocaine under the spare wheel in the boot of the vehicle.

A "home-made pipe" was found in the centre console. He refused to complete an impairment test. A blood sample showed cocaine and Diazepam.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

A "number" of mobile phones were seized for examination but he refused to provide passcodes for the devices. A defence lawyer said it was accepted the defendant had a "poor record".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said Liggett had 50 previous convictions. He handed down a five months prison term, suspended for two years; banned the defendant from driving for two years and fined him £150.