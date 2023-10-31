Register
BREAKING
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly

Cocaine was found under car spare wheel at Newtownabbey supermarket carpark at 3.15am

A court heard cocaine was found hidden under the spare wheel of a car which was in the car park at Tesco Northcott in Newtownabbey at 3.15am on May 25 last year.
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 31st Oct 2023, 19:33 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 19:41 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Barry Michael Liggett (37), of Mulderg Drive, Newtownabbey, appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. He admitted possessing cocaine; being in charge of a vehicle whilst unfit; absence of insurance and obstructing police.

A prosecutor said the defendant initially provided false details to police. Officers found seven "deal bags" of cocaine in his jacket pocket and a bag containing 18 grammes of cocaine under the spare wheel in the boot of the vehicle.

A "home-made pipe" was found in the centre console. He refused to complete an impairment test. A blood sample showed cocaine and Diazepam.

Most Popular
The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

A "number" of mobile phones were seized for examination but he refused to provide passcodes for the devices. A defence lawyer said it was accepted the defendant had a "poor record".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said Liggett had 50 previous convictions. He handed down a five months prison term, suspended for two years; banned the defendant from driving for two years and fined him £150.

The judge told the defendant: "Consider this to be your last chance. You have three separate suspended sentences hanging over your head. Put one foot wrong and you will go to prison."