Coleraine arrest man released
A 45-year-old man arrested by Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Criminal Investigation Department following a search operation in the Coleraine area on Tuesday, November 1, has been released following questioning.
The investigation continues.
The search was part of an ongoing investigation into loyalist paramilitary activity linked to the North Antrim UDA which includes a number of petrol bomb attacks at residential properties.
A number of electronic items were seized along with a quantity of suspected class B drugs.