Coleraine assault probe: man charged with attempted murder and behaviour likely to stir up hatred

By The Newsroom
Published 4th Jun 2025, 19:08 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2025, 19:11 BST

Detectives investigating an assault in Coleraine on Tuesday (June 3) have charged a man to court.

The 31-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences including attempted murder, behaviour intending or likely to stir up hatred and possession of an offensive weapon.

He is expected to appear before Coleraine Magistrates Court on Thursday (June 5).

Police say as is usual procedure, all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

