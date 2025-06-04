Detectives investigating an assault in Coleraine on Tuesday (June 3) have charged a man to court.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 31-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences including attempted murder, behaviour intending or likely to stir up hatred and possession of an offensive weapon.

He is expected to appear before Coleraine Magistrates Court on Thursday (June 5).

Police say as is usual procedure, all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.