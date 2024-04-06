Coleraine burglar disturbed while ransacking property
Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following the incident on Friday.
Police said they received a report that a relative of the resident of a property in the Brook Street area had disturbed a burglary in progress at around 5pm.
Entry had been gained by smashing a window in the back door of the home.
A number of drawers had been ransacked, and a set of in-ear headphones are reported missing.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “The resident of the property was at home watching television at the time, but had not realised that the noises they heard were an intruder.
"Thankfully, they were not injured although they were, of course, shaken by the incident.
"We would appeal to anyone who was in the area and noticed anything out of the ordinary to make contact with us on 101, quoting reference 1173 of 05/04/24.
"We would be especially keen to hear from anyone who may have dashccam, CCTV or mobile footage of area that we could review.”.