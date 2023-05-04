A Coleraine football fan, for whom an arrest warrant had been issued in April after he failed to appear at a previous court, has been back before a judge.

James Harvey Shaw (18), with an address listed on court papers as Mount Street Mews in Coleraine, is accused of possessing two 'lit flares' at a Ballymena United versus Coleraine match at Ballymena Showgrounds on October 15 last year.

Recently he was made the subject of a three year Football Banning Order and ordered to do 120 hours of Community Service for attacking a Larne supporter following an Irish League match in Larne on October 1 last year.

In connection with the alleged October 15 case, the defendant appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on May 4 via video link from custody in Coleraine.

Ballymena Magistrates Court

The court heard the defendant had been arrested on foot of a warrant.

That was for failing to attend Ballymena Court on April 6 on the 'flares' charge.

At the May 4 court, a police officer had no objection to bail and the case was adjourned to May 18 for Shaw to attend court.

Deputy District Judge John Connolly told the defendant: "You know what happened when you didn't attend the last time so please make sure you come the next time".

