Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
12 hours ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
4 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
5 hours ago Ed Sheeran wins Thinking Out Loud copyright court case
7 hours ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
10 hours ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93
12 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news

Coleraine football fan appears at court on arrest warrant

A Coleraine football fan, for whom an arrest warrant had been issued in April after he failed to appear at a previous court, has been back before a judge.

By Court Reporter
Published 4th May 2023, 15:41 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 15:41 BST

James Harvey Shaw (18), with an address listed on court papers as Mount Street Mews in Coleraine, is accused of possessing two 'lit flares' at a Ballymena United versus Coleraine match at Ballymena Showgrounds on October 15 last year.

Recently he was made the subject of a three year Football Banning Order and ordered to do 120 hours of Community Service for attacking a Larne supporter following an Irish League match in Larne on October 1 last year.

In connection with the alleged October 15 case, the defendant appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on May 4 via video link from custody in Coleraine.

Most Popular
Ballymena Magistrates CourtBallymena Magistrates Court
Ballymena Magistrates Court

The court heard the defendant had been arrested on foot of a warrant.

That was for failing to attend Ballymena Court on April 6 on the 'flares' charge.

At the May 4 court, a police officer had no objection to bail and the case was adjourned to May 18 for Shaw to attend court.

Deputy District Judge John Connolly told the defendant: "You know what happened when you didn't attend the last time so please make sure you come the next time".

For all the latest stories, breaking news, features and sport, log onto www.northernirelandworld.com

To keep up to date with everything that’s happening in the Causeway Coast and Glens area, check out the Coleraine Times and Ballymoney Times Facebook pages.

Read More
Woman was disorderly in ambulance