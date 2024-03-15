Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Finlay Hedges (20), of Causeway Street in Portrush, committed the offence in the Broughshane Street area of Ballymena on October 21 last year on his way to the Ballymena Showgrounds where United won 3-1.

The defendant was at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, March 14, where a prosecutor said around 2.30pm on October 21 police were "following behind a crowd of approximately 40 Coleraine fans heading towards the football ground and Mr Hedges was heard to shout some obscenities on a number of occasions".

When challenged by police the defendant, who had drink taken, again shouted the same obscenities and was arrested for disorderly behaviour, the prosecutor added. The prosecutor said Hedges was then allowed to proceed into the football match.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo by Pacemaker

A defence lawyer said Hedges was going to the game with friends and "he is not a big drinker or a regular drinker and it appears to have affected him". The lawyer said Hedges said a number of people were shouting and he "repeated a phrase that was said".

The lawyer continued: "Whenever he repeated the phrase that he was asked about, rather than doubling down and shouting it again offensively, he says the officer asked him what he said and he quite guilelessly repeated that. At that stage he was surrounded by a number of officers."

The lawyer said the defendant hasn't attended any matches recently and was "respectfully attired" in court "and he presents as nervous today for good reason".

The lawyer said although a Football Banning Order was not being sought at Ballymena Court, the defendant would accept such an Order which he understood prosecutors would be seeking at Coleraine Court on March 15 in connection with the defendant having a flare in the area of Coleraine's ground on August 4 last year, the day Coleraine beat Ballymena 2-1.

At Coleraine Magistrates Court on Friday, March 15, the defendant, who pleaded guilty, was fined £300 and given a three-year Football Banning Order.

Thursday’s court in Ballymena was also told Hedges was in breach of a suspended prison sentence which he received for harassment when he and a co-accused were involved in incidents when fireworks were thrown at the homes of police officers in the north coast area on Remembrance Sunday in 2021.

Referring to the Ballymena incident, District Judge Nigel Broderick told Hedges: "What make this a serious matter is the index offence because when you shout these obscenities in a public setting where you had alcohol taken you never know where it might go. Somebody might just brush it off and ignore it or It could inflame a situation and when there is a crowd of people goodness knows where it might end up."