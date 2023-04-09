Coleraine hooligan loses appeal against three-year Football Banning Order after Larne incident

A Coleraine football fan has lost his appeal against a three-year long Football Banning Order.

James Harvey Shaw (18), with an address listed on court papers as Mount Street Mews in Coleraine, was given the Order after attacking a Larne supporter following an Irish League match.

He had pleaded guilty to assault and being disorderly near Larne's Inver Park stadium on Saturday October 1 last year.

Larne won the match 2-0 and afterwards trouble erupted outside the ground.

A prosecutor had told a recent court hearing that at around 7.30pm on October 1 police saw a "commotion" at Inver Road following the match between Larne and Coleraine - it had been a 5.30pm kick-off.

"About eight to 10 young males, believed to be Coleraine fans, were in the middle of the road walking towards the town and the police observed a number of bottles being thrown towards the Larne fans who were walking on the footpath".

The prosecutor said some of the "males dispersed" when police arrived on the scene but officers managed to speak to two males believed to have been involved.

A Larne fan then approached police saying bottles had been thrown at home fans and how he had been "punched in the face" by Shaw in a "completely unprovoked" attack.

The prosecutor said the man had blood on his face and at that stage the victim had feared his nose may have been broken but after medical attention "that fortunately wasn't the case".

Shaw told police he had "thrown a bottle" but initially denied assaulting the victim. However, later he said he couldn't remember if he had punched the victim or not due to his "intoxication".

The prosecutor said Shaw met the criteria for a Football Banning Order as he had been at the match.

She said the minimum time limit for such an Order is three years but it can rise to six years if someone is jailed.

A defence barrister had explained to the earlier court the defendant, who had a previously clear record, had turned 18 a couple of months before the incident and Shaw had told a Probation Officer of his "shame and regret" over the trouble.

District Judge Nigel Broderick had said the Larne incident was serious and involved an assault and a "high-end case" of disorderly behaviour.

He told Shaw: "You were throwing bottles at other persons who were supporting the opposition team and when you throw a bottle into the air it can have very serious consequences. You could have hit someone on the head and caused significant injuries".

As a "direct alternative to imprisonment" the judge had ordered the defendant to do 120 hours of Community Service.

The three-year Football Banning Order was also handed down which does not expire until March 2, 2026.

After the hearing the PSNI had issued the following statement: 'An 18-year-old man has been sentenced to 120 hours' community service for common assault and disorderly behaviour and was handed a Football Banning Order at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday, March 2.

‘James Harvey Shaw, with an address in Coleraine, has been banned following an incident of violent disorder following a NIFL Premiership game between Larne Football Club and Coleraine Football Club on Saturday, October 1, 2022.

‘Neighbourhood Inspector O’Brien said: “We welcome this banning order and hope that it is a warning to those who are intent on causing trouble before, during or after matches, that they will be dealt with robustly. Football-related offending causes direct harm to law-abiding supporters, those who volunteer and work in football grounds and in the communities surrounding local football grounds.

"This individual will be unable to attend any public sporting event for three years, and I believe this will send a clear message to fans that any reckless, disorderly or criminal behaviour will not be tolerated and that we, as a police service, will actively seek banning orders for anyone brought before the courts.

"We will continue to work with local football clubs, fan groups, Northern Ireland Football League and the Irish Football Association to address any criminal activity linked to people attending football matches".'

The defendant had then lodged an appeal against the Football Banning Order aspect of his sentence.

A defence lawyer told Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday (April 6), that Shaw had not attended the appeal hearing and in his absence the appeal was dismissed and the three-year ban was affirmed.

Details were given when another case involving Shaw was listed at Ballymena Court.

The defendant is charged with being in possession of 'two lit flares' at a Ballymena United versus Coleraine match at Ballymena Showgrounds on October 15 last year.

Shaw was not in attendance at court on April 6 and the defence lawyer said he did not have “instructions" from the defendant regarding the firework allegation as he "hasn't engaged".

A prosecutor said the fireworks offence carried a potential sentence of up to three months in prison.