Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man had his head covered before being assaulted in a knife-point robbery in Coleraine on Saturday (May 25).

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the incident in which the victim was left “very shaken”.

Detective Sergeant McDowell said: “Shortly after 2.30am, it was reported that a man was walking in the Diamond area of the town when he was grabbed from behind by a number of males, and something was placed over his head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The suspects were then reported to have held a knife to his neck and demanded that he hand over money, before pushing him to the ground and striking him. They then fled with his wallet, which contained cash, bank cards, and other items, in the direction of Hanover Place.

Those behind the robbery are reported to have made off in the direction of Hanover Place. Photo Google

“The victim was reported to be left very shaken by the incident, and our enquires are ongoing to establish the circumstances of this incident.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed what happened, or who has any information which might assist, to get in touch with detectives on 101, and quote reference number 157 of 25/05/24.”