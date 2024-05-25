Coleraine knifepoint robbery victim ‘very shaken’ after having his head covered and shoved to the ground
Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the incident in which the victim was left “very shaken”.
Detective Sergeant McDowell said: “Shortly after 2.30am, it was reported that a man was walking in the Diamond area of the town when he was grabbed from behind by a number of males, and something was placed over his head.
“The suspects were then reported to have held a knife to his neck and demanded that he hand over money, before pushing him to the ground and striking him. They then fled with his wallet, which contained cash, bank cards, and other items, in the direction of Hanover Place.
“The victim was reported to be left very shaken by the incident, and our enquires are ongoing to establish the circumstances of this incident.
“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed what happened, or who has any information which might assist, to get in touch with detectives on 101, and quote reference number 157 of 25/05/24.”
Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.