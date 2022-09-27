Coleraine man arrested under Terrorism Act
Detectives from Coleraine have arrested a 55-year-old man in Coleraine this morning (Tuesday, September 27), following searches in the area last Thursday (September 22).
The man was arrested under the Terrorism Act, and has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast for interview.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland said in a statement that today’s arrest was part of an ongoing investigation into criminality linked to loyalist paramilitaries.
