Coleraine man arrested under Terrorism Act is released

The 55-year-old man arrested in Coleraine this morning (Tuesday, September 27) has been released pending report to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).

By Una Culkin
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 11:49 am
Updated Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 5:19 pm

The man was arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into criminality linked to loyalist paramilitaries following searches in the area last Thursday, 22nd September.

The man was arrested under the Terrorism Act taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast for interview.

