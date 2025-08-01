The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

A man called police "Nazis" and attempted to bite officers in Ballymena.

Justin Harbison (29), of no fixed abode in Coleraine, admitted charges of disorderly behaviour, three assaults on police, and causing criminal damage to a cell van and a police radio earpiece.

He appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday via video link from prison where he had been on remand.

The court was told police responded to an incident at a car wash at Linenhall Street in Ballymena on July 2 this year.

The defendant ran at police and had to be restrained. He shouted and swore calling police "Nazis" and "black b**tards".

He was handcuffed and placed on the ground and attempted to spit and bite police.

When put in the back of a police vehicle he attempted to leave and had to be restrained. He used his knee to strike an officer a number of times on the torso and attempted to bite his hands.

He was then put in a cell van and attempted to headbutt another officer but the officer took evasive action and the defendant's head struck a door.

Harbison spat blood "all over" the interior of the holding cell in the cell van.

A defence barrister said the defendant, who had a record, was homeless and had alcohol taken.

The lawyer said the behaviour was unacceptable and his client regrets what he had done.

Deputy District Judge Peter Prenter said it had been "abhorrent behaviour" and handed down a two months jail term.