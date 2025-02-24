​​A Co Londonderry man has appeared in court accused of a catalogue of offences after the police found a rucksack filled with ‘sinister’ items.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Appearing at Coleraine Magistrate’s Court by videolink from police custody, the 40-year-old, who we are not naming for legal reasons, confirmed his identity and that he understood the nine charges against him.

On an indictment covering a time span between September 1 last year and February 13 this year, the Portstewart man, faces charges of false imprisonment of a woman, assault, two charges of theft, possessing weapons with intent to commit sexual assault, subjecting the alleged victim to domestic abuse, disclosing a private sexual image, causing criminal damage to a door and going equipped for burglary, theft or cheat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coleraine courthouse. Picture: Google

None of the alleged facts giving rise to the charges were opened in court but the particulars of the theft offences accuse him of stealing keys, bank cards and ‘adult toys’ while the weapons offence alleged that he had ‘knives and hammers with intent to commit an indictable offence, namely sexual assault’.

The charges arise after the police were alerted to a rucksack containing items – described as “sinister” by former Justice Minister Claire Sugden – was found in the Strand Road area of Coleraine.

In court on Monday, defence solicitor Andrew Kinney said that his client had “asked me to expressly state that he contests all the matters that have been outlined to the court”.

The man was remanded into custody and the case adjourned until March 24.