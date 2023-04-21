A Coleraine man has been sent to prison after admitting causing extensive damage to a hotel in Lisburn.

Steven McCormack (29), whose address was given as Lisnablagh Road in Coleraine, appeared before Lisburn Magistrate’s Court charged with two counts of criminal damage – one charge relating to a hotel room in the Premier Inn in Lisburn, and a further charge of damaging a police vehicle.

He was further charged with possession of a Class C drug, namely diazepam.

The court heard that on July 18, 2022 the defendant damaged a hotel room in the Premier Inn, with damages and loss of income costing £9,000. It was also stated that the police found him in possession of “three blue pills”.

Coleraine man jailed after wrecking a Lisburn hotel room. Pic by Google

The court further heard that when he was arrested the defendant kicked out at the police car, causing damage to the value of £110.

Defence said: “This is a man who has a really tragic history. He went completely off the rails when he lost a child and his grandmother died.

"There was an attempted suicide in the hotel room that night. He took an overdose and wrecked the hotel room.

"This was a totally terrible cycle of addiction and mental health problems.

"This was the zenith of his life completely falling apart.

“He is now back living with his mother again in Coleraine. He is trying to get things back on an even keel.”

During sentencing District Judge Peter Magill told the defendant: “You pleaded guilty to these matters and for that you are entitled to credit.

"The fact is that I cannot simply ignore this. The damage to the hotel was extensive and you are not in a position to pay it back and you have 43 previous convictions.

Mr Magill imposed a custodial sentence of six months for criminal damage to the hotel room, two months in prison for the damage to the police vehicle, and one month for possession of drugs. In total he ordered the defendant to serve six months in custody.